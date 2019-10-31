Immigration officers called to residential address in Worthing

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Worthing on suspicion of overstaying his visa.

A spokesman for the Home Office said Immigration Enforcement, acting on intelligence, visited the address in Queen Street, Worthing, at 6.50am today (Thursday, October 31).

A 37-year-old man from the US, who was found to have overstayed his visa, was later arrested in nearby Broadwater Road, with assistance from Sussex Police, the Home Office added.

A Home Office spokesman added: “He was taken to a nearby police station but is due to be transferred to immigration detention pending his removal from the UK.”