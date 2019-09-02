'It was terrible": Staff caught up in attempted robbery at pizza take-away in Wick

An 18-year-old woman has said being caught up in an attempted robbery in Wick was 'one of the worst things' that has ever happened to her.

Sarah Jane Critchley, who works at the Domino's in Wick Parade, Wick, was closing up the take-away shop at around 1.40am on Friday with a colleague, when they were approached by two people, one of whom 'pulled out a knife'.

The Domino's in Wick. Inset: Sarah Jane Critchley

"It was terrible," said the 18-year-old, who has worked at Domino's for about two years. "It was one of the worst things that has ever happened to me."

She said that when she first saw the knife: "I just started screaming."

Luckily, her colleague managed to fight them off and the suspects left after Sarah Jane threw an energy drink at them, which she said was just her 'first reaction'.

Sarah Jane praised the response of the police.

"I thought they responded really well," she said. "They got there in about seven minutes, it was really quick."

Sarah Jane said the incident had left her nervous about returning to work. "I'm still feeling a bit shocked over it all," she said.

Police confirmed that two people, thought to be a man and a woman, are being sought by officers after an attempted robbery in Wick.

They said: "A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were approached by the pair outside Domino's in Wick Parade at 1.40am on Friday (August 30).

"Nothing was said and no threats were made, but the male suspect drew a large object, possibly a bladed weapon, from his jacket, raised his arm and struck the man over the head.

"He was uninjured. The pair then walked off."

A helicopter was sent to search the area for the pair, police confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 131 of 30/08.

SEE MORE: Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society annual flower show in pictures

Three taken to hospital after collision closes A27 in Poling

