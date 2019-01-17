King Edward Avenue: Emergency services respond to concerns for welfare of a woman in Worthing

Emergency services were called amid concerns for the welfare of a woman in Worthing yesterday afternoon.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers attended a property in King Edward Avenue at around 1.10pm yesterday (January 16).

There were concerns about the welfare of a woman, said the spokesman, but on arrival she was discovered to be unharmed.

An eye-witness said at least three police cars were in attendance, as well as an ambulance.

Police are unable to reveal any more details at this stage.

