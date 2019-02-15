Knife and baseball bat seized in three Worthing arrests

Three people were arrested in Broadwater yesterday, including two arrests for possession of weapons.

A tweet from Adur and Worthing Police this morning said the arrests were made for possession of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

Pictures show a knife with a blade at least 3ins long and a baseball bat.

The tweet said they were made as part of Operation Fortress and urged any suspicious activity to be reported through the Sussex Police website.

Pictures of the weapons seized from Adur and Worthing Police's tweet

