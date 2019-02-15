Knife and baseball bat seized in three Worthing arrests

Three people were arrested in Broadwater yesterday, including two arrests for possession of weapons.

A tweet from Adur and Worthing Police this morning said the arrests were made for possession of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

Pictures show a knife with a blade at least 3ins long and a baseball bat.

The tweet said they were made as part of Operation Fortress and urged any suspicious activity to be reported through the Sussex Police website.

