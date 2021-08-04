Knives, drugs and cash seized from Worthing ‘cuckooing’ address

Adur and Worthing Police said on Facebook that officers conducted an unplanned welfare check on Tuesday (August 3), on a vulnerable ‘cuckooing’ victim in Worthing.

Cuckooing is when criminal gangs target the homes of vulnerable people to use for drug dealing – and victims are often left with little choice but to cooperate.

A police spokesman said: “Upon arrival, two males were located in the property, one male from out of the county was subsequently arrested for conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Knives, drugs and cash were seized from the Worthing address. Picture: Adur and Worthing Police

“A collection of hidden knives, drugs and cash were seized and further safeguarding was put in place for the victim.”

Cuckooing means criminals can operate from a property rather than the street, which is out of sight from the police making it an attractive option.

They can then use the premises to deal drugs from, which is difficult for the police to monitor and they often will only stay for a short period of time.

If anyone suspects a property is being ‘cuckooed’, they should call Sussex Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency to report drug-related information.