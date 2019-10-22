Lancing and Littlehampton teenagers arrested for 'noxious liquid' attack in Brighton city centre

Two teenagers from Lancing and Littlehampton have been arrested for spraying visitors to Brighton in the face with a 'noxious liquid'.

According to Sussex Police, officers received a report that a group of men wearing black clothing had accosted two men in West Street, Brighton, at 4.30am on Saturday (October 19), beating them and spraying them in the face with an unknown substance.

Officers were given a description of the suspects and they were found nearby, but ran off when they saw officers, police said.

The police officers chased them through Brighton and the two boys were detained on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and suspicion of possessing a weapon for discharge of a noxious liquid.

The 17-year-old from Lancing was also arrested on suspicion of assault, going equipped for theft and possession of a class A drug.

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Day said: "This was a nasty assault on two visitors to the city. We are keen to hear from any witnesses who saw the incident or from anyone who has information about it."

According to police, the two victims were from Iceland and were on a trip to the UK. They were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where they were both treated for bruising and swelling to face. One of the men has facial fractures, police added. They were treated in hospital and discharged.

The two suspects were interviewed and released on police bail until November 16.

Anyone with evidence can report it online or ring 101, quoting serial 216 of 19/10.