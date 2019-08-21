Lancing driver disqualified for being more than two times over the drink drive limit

A Lancing man has been disqualified from driving after being caught at more than two times over the drink drive limit in Shoreham.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said Glenn Cobby, 36, a driver from Abbots Way in Lancing, was arrested in High Street in Shoreham on July 6.

He was charged with driving with 85mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, the spokesman said. The legal limit is 35mcg per 100ml.

At Worthing Magistrates' Court on July 23, Cobby was disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £323 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

The spokesman said: "If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

"A minimum 12 month ban;

"An unlimited fine;

"A possible prison sentence;

"A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

"An increase in your car insurance;

"Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

"People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

"If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999."