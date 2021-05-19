Lancing removal man caught at over four times drink-drive limit is disqualified

Kevin Green, of Penhill Road in Lancing, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit at Worthing Magistrates’ Court today (May 19).

The Crown Prosecution Service’s Melanie Wotton said Green was spotted by members of the public at around 10.30pm on April 17 ‘driving and swerving across the road’ in Shoreham.

PCSOs found Green’s vehicle travelling along Middle Road in Shoreham, still swerving from side to side, the court heard.

Worthing Magistrates Court Site shot of the Law Courts, Christchurch Rd, Worthing, West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce 07/08/2017 LP170682 SUS-170708-182201008

Green eventually stopped in Pebble Way and got out to speak to the PCSOs who called police officers for support.

Officers arrived and arrested Green after he failed a roadside breath test. A further test while in custody revealed he had 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 22 microgrammes per 100ml.

Appearing without defence counsel, Green said there were mitigating circumstances for his actions.

“I had a spinal operation, was on strong medication and didn’t realise until afterwards that at the pub I went to, it was double what the normal alcohol percentage is,” he said.

“Basically I had to get my girlfriend’s daughter back to her child because the child was being really upset and she couldn’t get her to calm down.

“So I took the young lady back to her home as soon as possible. Unfortunately that’s all I can say.”

Chairman of the bench David Worcester said Green’s ‘very high reading’ was a serious offence, which could have caused injury or harm to innocent members of the public.

He was disqualified from driving for 24 months, to be reduced by five months on the completion of a drink driving course.