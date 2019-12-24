Large emergency response in Worthing as teenage girl arrested

A teenage girl has been arrested in an incident in Worthing that led to a large police response.

According to an eyewitness, there were around 10 police cars in South Farm Road, Worthing, on Sunday, December 22.

The scene of the incident in Clifton Road, Worthing

Sussex Police has now revealed what happened.

A spokesman said that officers were sent to the scene at 7.05pm 'following concerns for a teenage girl'.

Once they arrived, two police officers were assaulted and had minor injuries.

The spokesman said: "A 16-year-old girl from Worthing, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and later charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place, common assault and the assault of an emergency worker.

"She was released on bail and will appear at Worthing Youth Court on January 9."

