A group of travellers have set up a camp on Southwick Green.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed 10 to 15 vehicles, with their occupants, arrived on the green on Thursday (August 15).

Southwick Green. Pic: Google

The spokesman said police were working with Adur and Worthing councils, which own Southwick Green, to review the situation.

In a tweet this afternoon, Adur and Worthing councils said the encampment had been set a 5pm deadline to move from the area, or face eviction by police officers.