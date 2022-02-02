Sussex Police said they made around 90 arrests after responding to the scene and intercepting motorists in Bostal Road and the surrounding areas overnight on 27 and 28 June.

Of these, 31 have so far been convicted in court, and number of others are awaiting dates with magistrates as the investigation continues, the police said.

‘Complete chaos’: the ‘surreal’ moment thousands of revellers descended on illegal rave in SteyningChief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “I find it unbelievable that despite repeated warnings issued by ourselves and other forces around the country, a number of people still think it is acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“These people are not only risking their own lives, they are also risking the lives of other innocent road users.

“Given the sheer number of drink and drug-drivers in Steyning that evening, it’s extremely fortunate no one was killed or seriously injured on our roads. But it only takes one person to take a life.

“It is particularly concerning that the vast majority of attendees had come from Devon, Somerset, Wales and beyond, and were prepared to travel great distances while high on drink or drugs.

“I’d like to commend the swift response of our Roads Policing Unit and Neighbourhood Response Teams who worked together to cut off the roads surrounding the site. This ensured we were able to detain dozens of offenders and bring them to justice.”

Pulborough man arrested on suspicion of stalkingSussex Police confirmed a number of vehicles were also seized following the rave, as well as equipment including speakers, staging, lights and generators.

The police have warned that any other mass gatherings of unlicensed events will not be tolerated, and anyone who attends or organises these events can expect to face robust action.

Burgess Hill death: 79-year-old man released without charge will face no further police actionInvestigating officer, Detective Constable Paul Tonks, added: “A huge number of officers and staff from Sussex Police and neighbouring forces were committed to this operation, and we continue to gather evidence as the investigation continues.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for their efforts, and I’d also like to thank the local community who were disrupted by this incident but remain committed to working with us to seek justice.”

The investigation continues, police said.

Here is the full list of convictions to date:

Henry Craig, 22, of Salters Meadow, Sidmouth, Devon, was charged with driving with 31mcg of ketamine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 21 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Ian Hay, 32, of Wyebank Road, Tutshill, Gloucestershire, was charged with driving with 47mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 29 July he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £80 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Gemma White, 29, of Higham Gate, Rushden, Northamptonshire, was charged with driving with 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 29 July she was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £228 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Damien Breen, 29, of Stanley Road, Diss, Norfolk, was charged with driving with 200mcg of benzoylecgonine and 37mcg of MDMA per litre of blood in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 15 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

John Tinkler, 30, of Cokeham Lane, Sompting, was charged with driving with 18mcg of cocaine and 500mcg of benzoylecgoniine per litre of blood in his system, driving with no licence and driving while uninsured. The legal limit for cocaine is 10mcg.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 21 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £160 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Maxwell Reynolds, 23, of Martyn Close, Bridgwater, Somerset, was charged with driving with 336mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 8 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £369 fine, £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.

Cogan Baker, 31, of Lag Hill, Cheriton Fitzpaine, Devon, was charged with driving with 12mcg of cocaine and 444mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 21 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £533 fine, £85 costs and a £55 victim surcharge.

Shaun Sweeny, 29, of Station Road, Oakhampton, Devon, was charged with driving with 268mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 14 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Freya Layland, 21, of North Road, Bishopston, Bristol, was charged with driving with 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 29 July she was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

James Morgan, of Frome Road, Bath, Somerset, was charged with driving with 141mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 7 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £438 fine, £85 costs and a £44 victim surcharge.

Sean Mooney, 29, of East Street, South Molton, Devon, was charged with driving with 22mcg of ketamine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 14 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Isaac Tingling, 21, of Charles Road, Shenley, Hertfordshire, was charged with driving with 64mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 14 December he was disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Danielle Langford, 24, of Trinity Walk, Stowupland, Suffolk, was charged with driving with 68mcg of benzoylecgonine, 145mcg of ketamine and 31mcg of MDMA per litre of blood in her system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 7 December she was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £480 fine, £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Callum Bishop, 28, of Linden Drive, Liss, Hampshire, was charged with driving with 699mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 7 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Dominik Czaja, 24, of Springwell Road, Hounslow, was charged with driving with 45mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 29 July he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Alexander Bruce, 24, of Shakespeare Road, Thatcham, West Berkshire, was charged with driving with 175mcg of ketamine and 143mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 4 January he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Callum Smith, 21, of The Avenue, Govilon, Monmouthshire, was charged with driving with 392mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 4 January he was disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Adam Warwick, 32, of Atholl Court, Andover, Hampshire, was charged with driving with 4.4mcg of cannabis, 35mcg of cocaine and 438mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 5 January he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and given a 12 month community order, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Deinol Davies, 39, of Roman Road, Poole, Dorset, was charged with driving with 131mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 23 November he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £230 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Andrew Fealty, 36, of Castle Lane West, Bournemouth, Dorset, was charged with driving with 52mcg of ketamine and 333mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system, and driving with no insurance.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 7 December, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay a £1,150 fine, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Jack Howarth, 20, of Cooks Lane, Axminster, Devon, was charged with driving with 32mcg of ketamine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 21 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £80 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Dane Sheridan, 37, of Windmill Place, Wantage, Oxfordshire, was charged with driving with 363mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 10 December he was disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Oliver Shipman, 28, of Nightingale Avenue, West Horsley, Surrey, was charged with driving with 449mcg of benzoylecgonine and 75mcg of ketamine per litre of blood in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 4 January he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £530 fine, £85 costs and a £53 victim surcharge.

Joshua Wagstaff, 22, of Woolley Road, Sheffield, was charged with driving with 165mcg of MDMA per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 14 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Thomas Elsworth, 28, of Porset Row, Caerphilly, Wales, was charged with driving with more than 800mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 6 December he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £400 fine, £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Lauryn Allen, 22, of Exeter Road, Honiton, Devon, was charged with being in charge of a vehicle with 27mcg of cocaine and 800mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in her system, and possession of cocaine.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 11 January she was given 10 points on her licence and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Stefano Cozzolino, 30, of Elm Park Avenue, Tottenham, London, was charged with driving with 3.2mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 11 January he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £150 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Steven Evans, 33, of Bettws, Newport, Wales, was charged with driving with 548mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 11 January he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Michael Harrington, 30, of Fairfield Road, Bristol, was charged with driving with 152mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 25 January he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Daniel Thomas, 32, of Greenacres Close, Feniton, Devon, was charged with driving with 5.2mcg of cannabis and 264mcg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system.