LATEST: Police seek lorry driving witness after Broadwater collision

Police are appealing for the driver of a lorry, which travelled down Broadwater Road today shortly before an incident involving a car and pedestrian, to come forward.

Sergeant Alan Spice of the roads policing unit said: "We are particularly keen to trace the lorry driver who may have seen the collision. We have been given new information about the lorry he was driving from a witness. We ask that he get in touch with us."

The lorry is a Mercedes Actros and has a white cab and blue curtained sides, police said. The collision happened at midday today in Broadwater Road when a Peugeot was in collision with a pedestrian crossing the road. The local man aged 48 was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he is in a serious condition, police confirmed.

The lorry driver and any others who witnessed the collision are asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Raynham