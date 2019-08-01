Littlehampton A259 collision: Outpouring of grief after cyclist killed in hit and run

Members of the public have taken to social media to share their grief after the death of a cyclist in Littlehampton this morning (August 1).

According to Sussex Police, the driver of a car was arrested this morning after colliding with a cyclist just before 6.30am on the A259 and fleeing the scene.

Emergency services on the scene

Sadly, the cyclist - who remains unidentified but has been confirmed as a man - was killed in the incident. Read how the tragic story unfolded here: Driver arrested after cyclist killed in Littlehampton hit and run

The Herald and Gazette's Facebook pages received hundreds of comments in the aftermath sharing their grief and condolences.

Caroline Deen commented: "My thoughts are with the cyclist's family and friends at this very sad time."

Mandy White Chittenden said 'my thoughts to all involved, so tragic' - sentiments shared by dozens of other commenters.

Several comments focused on the safety of the A259 and questioned whether the quality of driving on the main road had worsened in recent times.

Sonia Anderson commented on the Herald's page: "So sad. My thoughts are with their family. Drivers do need to give cyclists more side space when on the roads. When I ride my bike in Worthing, it can be so close it's frightening."

Alison Wright agreed and described the road as a 'drag strip' that needed cameras and Yvonne Mcbride said there were 'so many' accidents on that road, as drivers 'go mad'.

Countless comments shared love hearts, RIP's, thoughts and prayers to the victim, his family and friends.

The identity of the cyclist has not been confirmed.

