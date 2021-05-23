Littlehampton armed incident: Man, 26, taken to hospital with head injuries
An investigation is underway after a man was airlifted to hospital with head and shoulder injuries this afternoon (May 23).
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 5:20 pm
Police officers and the air ambulance were called to Linden Road at 1.40pm, police said, to reports of a 26-year-old man having been injured.
Found to have suffered head and shoulder injuries that were neither life threatening nor life changing, police said he is being treated at hospital.
No arrest has been made, police said, but an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances.