Littlehampton armed incident: Man, 26, taken to hospital with head injuries

An investigation is underway after a man was airlifted to hospital with head and shoulder injuries this afternoon (May 23).

By John Holden
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 5:20 pm

Police officers and the air ambulance were called to Linden Road at 1.40pm, police said, to reports of a 26-year-old man having been injured.

Found to have suffered head and shoulder injuries that were neither life threatening nor life changing, police said he is being treated at hospital.

No arrest has been made, police said, but an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances.

The air ambulance leaving Littlehampton. Pic: Kirsten Ann Connelly SUS-210523-171422001

Earlier this afternoon, a Sussex Police spokesman said several armed units were also on the scene.