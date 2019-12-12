Littlehampton burglar jailed for crashing into police officers in botched getaway drive

A Littlehampton burglar who crashed into two police officers in a botched getaway drive has been jailed for a string of crimes, according to Sussex Police.

Jack Robson, 20, of Holly Drive, in Littlehampton, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today (12 December) following an earlier guilty plea to three counts of causing serious injury by driving dangerously, police said.

Jack Robson, 20, of Holly Drive, in Littlehampton.

Two officers were conducting a roadside drugs check on the A259 at Littlehampton around 1.05am on September 23, having stopped a Corsa car after responding to a call by a member of the public of suspicious behaviour.

During their proactive stop, both response officers and a member of the public were struck by a stolen car and were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Robson had stolen the car from a property in Olliver Acre, Littlehampton, shortly before and was driving while wearing a balaclava.

Following the injuries caused to the three, Robson attempted to flee the scene but he was quickly detained by other officers on the scene.

In his police interview, Robson admitted that he should have been wearing glasses to drive and the front windscreen window of the car was steamed up. He said he believed that he had collided with a hedge and attempted to run away as he did not want to be arrested for the burglary, police said.

Robson was convicted of three counts of causing serious injury by driving dangerously, burglary, driving with no insurance, driving not in accordance with his provisional licence, aggravated vehicle taking, going equipped for burglary and driving with uncorrected vision. Judge Roger Hetherington sentenced him to a total of four-years and eight months and disqualified him for driving for five years.

In summarising the case, Judge Hetherington said Robson made no attempt to slow before he collided with the people. He mounted the pavement and gave the people no warning he was coming, police said.

Judge Hetherington continued to say this was one of the most serious cases of causing serious injury by dangerous driving given the multiple casualties and the terrible consequences that each of them suffered. Each person suffered excruciating pain, their careers have been blighted and there has been both physical and mental effects to them and their families, police said.

Days after the incident, PC Tim Bradbury thanked the public from his hospital bed for their support.

He said: "I have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support from colleagues, support from Sussex Police and, more importantly, support from the public. I have been reading loads of things on social media and I would just like to thank the public for the support they have given.

"It has been quite emotional and overwhelming."

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: “This was a traumatic incident for the two officers involved and they have displayed considerable courage throughout.

“The policeman suffered a broken leg and shoulder and his colleague, a policewoman, suffered fractures. Both officers are continuing their recovery, receiving continual medical support and we are hoping they will begin their phased return into the force early next year.

“The member of the public was treated for a back injury and is also continuing his recovery path and is awaiting appointments for specialist treatment.

“The seriousness of the injuries of the three shows the severity of this incident. We all feel the impact when our colleagues are harmed. Officers are there to keep the public safe and they do this selflessly 365 days-a-year.

“Robson pleaded guilty at the earliest point which prevented the three injured from having to relive the traumatic moments of that night through a trial. However this is only a small consolation to the trio and their family and friends, who have understandably, have been left shaken by the traumatic event.”