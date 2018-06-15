Littlehampton detective awarded for work investigating ex-Scout leader

A Littlehampton detective has been recognised for her work investigating a case of historic sexual abuse.

Detective Constable Erica Lawrie from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit (SIU) was recognised alongside other officers from Public Protection Command.

The case involved a man who reported to police that he was sexually abused by his babysitter as a teenager.

The former babysitter’s laptop was seized and he pleaded guilty at trial. He was convicted of three counts of sexual activity and one count of inciting, the force said. He received a three-year prison sentence, will be a registered sex offender or life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “After sentencing the Judge thanked DC Lawrie for her thorough investigation and recognised how difficult these cases can be.

“The outcome was testimony to the hard work that DC Lawrie she put into this investigation and progressed to the highest of standards.”

Chief Superintendent Jayne Dando, head of the Public Protection Command, said: “Our officers and staff protect some of the most vulnerable people across Sussex.

Much of what my teams do involves long-term exposure to some of the most distressing and challenging personal situations, whether with victims or offenders, in our society.”

More than 70 officers and staff were commended for their outstanding work in investigating some of the most sensitive and complex cases and helping to safeguarding vulnerable people.