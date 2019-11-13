Littlehampton family whose house was destroyed in a fire thanks community: ‘we will never forget your kindness’

The community has rallied around a Littlehampton family whose house was destroyed in a fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said four engines were called to The Poplars, Littlehampton, at 5pm on November 4.

Firefighters at the scene in The Poplars, Littlehampton SUS-190511-182438001

A spokesman said: “Firefighters used two hose reels and covering jets to bring the fire under control, with crews using four sets of breathing apparatus as well.

“They remained at the scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to identify any hotspots.”

Posting on Facebook the following day, Jenny Windsor confirmed it was the home she shared with her husband Matt and children Ruby and Lewis. She said: “It started in our son Lewis’ bedroom. Luckily we were all out. We are in total shock and completely devastated.

“It was a hard day trying to put our world into black bags; something you work so hard to build as a family.”

A fundraising page was set up to get the family back on their feet in the wake of the fire. It has currently raised £3,100, well over the £2,000 target.

Jenny said: “We want to thank each and every one of you who have taken time to send a message, knock on our door, help out with the mess and clear up, the people generously donating to help us get back on our feet.

“To all the people including children bringing us clothes, food, toys: we will be eternally grateful.

“From the bottom of our heart, thank you. We will never forget your kindness.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/familyfirefund.