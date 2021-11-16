Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) officers found class A drugs and cash after searching the home of an e-scooter rider, 'seen acting suspiciously', according to Sussex Police.

The officers were on patrol in the town 'to help disrupt the supply of drugs and anti-social behaviour' at 4.30pm on Monday, November 8, police said.

A spokesperson added: "They witnessed a suspected drugs exchange in Old Market Street, and believed an electric scooter rider was responsible for selling the drugs.

"Officers later saw the e-scooter rider in the High Street, travelling towards Old Market Street again and detained him.

"They found the rider, a 25-year-old man from Littlehampton, in possession of cannabis."

The suspect’s home was then searched and officers found further quantities of cannabis as well as quantities of cocaine, police said.

Police said they also found approximately £1,000 in cash, two sets of electric scales, multiple small plastic grip seal dealing bags, and a 'large Zombie style knife'.

"The suspect was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private setting," the police spokesperson said.

"For the e-scooter matter, he was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified.

"He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries."

Earlier this month, Sussex Police issued renewed advice to e-scooter riders about how they face arrest and prosecution if they use the powered vehicles in public.