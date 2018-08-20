Littlehampton man charged after armed police discover firearms on industrial estate

A Littlehampton man has been charged after armed officers swooped on an industrial estate and discovered firearms on Saturday night.

Armed police descended on Diplocks Way near Hailsham as Sussex Police and the National Crime Agency investigated an incident on Saturday night.

Armed police were called to the scene

The NCA, which combats serious and organised crime, said two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Three men were arrested and taken into custody.

NCA deputy director Chris Farrimond said at the time: “As a result of this operation two firearms have been recovered and they will now be the subject of analysis.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working very closely with our partners at Sussex Police as it progresses.”

In an update today, an NCA spokesman announced that the three men have now been charged.

Among them is 30-year-old Kyle Wood, of Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton, who is charged with possessing a firearm and possessing ammunition.

Greg Akehurst, 29, of no fixed abode, is charged with possessing a firearm.

Mark Kinman, 63, of Bramwell Mews, Hailsham, was charged with possession of a firearm.

The three are all due to appear before Brighton Magistrates via video link this afternoon.