Littlehampton teenager missing for almost a month is found

A Littlehampton teenager who had been missing for almost a month has now been found.

This afternoon, Sussex Police said Tommy Hawley from Littlehampton found safe.

According to Sussex Police, the 15-year-old had been missing from the address where he was living in Littlehampton since Friday, October 5.

