More than 20 Range Rovers and Land Rovers were reported stolen through keyless thefts from across West Sussex, predominantly in Arun and Worthing, over the last 18 months.

Sussex Police said the thefts are 'suspected to be committed by the same group'.

Officers conducted 'intelligence-executed search warrants' at a number of address in Littlehampton on Monday (December 20), police said.

Police said a 36-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released on conditional bail until January 10.

A 31-year-old man from Littlehampton was further arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and eight counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He has been released on conditional bail until January 18.

Finally, a 34-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, four counts of theft of a motor vehicle. Police said she has been released under investigation.

In December 2020, three men from Littlehampton aged 31, 27 and 33 were arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police officers conducted 'intelligence-executed search warrants' at a number of address in Littlehampton

Police confirmed that they remain released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson added: "Our investigation continues, and anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Value.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online."