Littlehampton woman viciously attacked with claw hammer in alleyway

A police spokesman said the 41-year-old victim was talking to a friend in an alleyway between Clifton Road and Pier Road at around 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 12.

She was approached by a man who offered her drugs, police said, but she refused.

The man then started beating her around the head with a claw hammer, while another woman joined in the attack by kicking the victim in the body.

Another woman passing by, described as having an East European accent, told them to stop, police said, which disrupted the attack.

The pair made off, having stolen £40 from their victim.

The woman suffered multiple injuries to her face and head, requiring stitches, and is currently deaf in one ear which still requires medical treatment.

The man who wielded the hammer is described by police as wearing a blue zip-up jacket and blue jeans, while the woman with him wore blue jeans and a grey top.

A 34-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery, but were released on conditional bail until June 14 after being interviewed.