Here is a roundup of some of the most serious sentencings in Sussex in February. All sentencing details accurate at time of convictions.

Ralph Fairman, 51, was jailed for life for the manslaughter of his partner - 47-year-old Samantha Toms. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility. Picture: Sussex Police

Careworker Cale Breeze, 23, of no fixed address was caught with seven bags of cannabis, 200 in cash and a knife in Crawley. He was jailed for 14 months. Picture: Sussex Police

A 'fiercely independent' grandmother was killed by a drug driver who was speeding in a 30mph zone in Hove. Adrian Fasan, 40, of Loder Road, Brighton, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for five years. Picture: Sussex Police

James Stewart, 27, of King Edward Avenue was jailed for 10 years for a revenge attack in which 11,000 worth of damage was caused by arson in Worthing. Picture: Sussex Police

