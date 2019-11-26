Lorry driver caught almost three times over drink-drive limit at Newhaven Ferry Port is jailed

A lorry driver found almost three times over the drink-drive limit at Newhaven Ferry Port has been jailed, police said.

Ion Cladoveanu appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 25), charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

Ion Cladoveanu.''Picture: Sussex Police

He pleaded guilty to the offence, said police, and was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

The court heard that at around 8.45am on Saturday (November 23), the 50-year-old, of no fixed address, drove a 44-tonne lorry to the port’s freight control point, where he engaged with a Border Force official who suspected he may be under the influence of alcohol as he smelt of alcohol, and had slurred speech and glazed eyes.

Police were alerted and Cladoveanu was requested to provide a roadside breath test, which revealed he had 96mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The 50-year-old HGV driver was arrested and taken into custody, where he was required to provide a breath sample, which he refused, said police. He was subsequently charged.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

• Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;

• A minimum 12 month ban;

• An unlimited fine;

• A possible prison sentence;

• A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

• An increase in your car insurance costs;

• Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”