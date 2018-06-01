Man, 62, mugged outisde Sainsbury’s

Police are looking for witnesses after a 62-year-old man was robbed in the early hours of the morning.

The Littlehampton man was walking along High Street at 3.45am on Thursday on his way home from a friend’s house.

As he approached Sainsbury’s he noticed a rowdy group of people outside the supermarket, one of whom made a comment towards him, police said.

He ignored the group and continued on his way, but was then pushed to the ground from behind and had his pockets rifled through by his assailant, who stole his wallet and some tobacco.

Police described the suspect as a white man, in his late 20s or early 30s, 6ft, of slim build and with short hair.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information is asked to report details online https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 137 of 31/05.