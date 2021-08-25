Man arrested for damaging multiple cars in Worthing
A man has been arrested for causing damage to a number of cars in Worthing today.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 6:05 pm
Updated
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 9:38 am
A post on Twitter from Worthing and Adur Police said: “We received reports of a male causing damage to a number of vehicles today (Wednesday, August 25) in the Broadwater area.
“We have now arrested a suspect for several offences.
“Please contact us if you were a witness or had any damage caused, either online or 101 - reference 996 25/08/2021.”