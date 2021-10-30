Man arrested in Worthing after vehicle ‘drifts towards the path of an oncoming car’
A man has been arrested in Worthing after police saw a vehicle ‘drift towards the path of an oncoming car’.
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 10:44 am
A man has been arrested in Worthing after police saw a vehicle ‘drift towards the path of an oncoming car’.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, October 30.
A Sussex Roads Police spokesperson said, “Whilst on patrol in Worthing this evening we were behind a vehicle that started to drift towards the path of an oncoming car.
“Vehicle stopped, a roadside breath test was positive and he was arrested.
“Evidential specimen also over the limit. Day in court awaits.”