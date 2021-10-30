Man arrested in Worthing after vehicle ‘drifts towards the path of an oncoming car’

A man has been arrested in Worthing after police saw a vehicle ‘drift towards the path of an oncoming car’.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, October 30.

A Sussex Roads Police spokesperson said, “Whilst on patrol in Worthing this evening we were behind a vehicle that started to drift towards the path of an oncoming car.

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

“Vehicle stopped, a roadside breath test was positive and he was arrested.