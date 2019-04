A man was arrested in Worthing yesterday on suspicious on possessing an offensive weapon after his vehicle was stopped, according to police.

Police found a handful of drugs as well as the knife, according to a tweet by Adur and Worthing Police.

A spokesman said: “We will continue to make Worthing a hostile place for drug dealing.”

