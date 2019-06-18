Man arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after Shoreham domestic incident

A man from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and a string of other offences after a domestic incident in Shoreham.

Sussex Police said they were called to a flat in Penzance House, Shoreham, at around 10.15am on Monday (June 17) to reports of a domestic incident inside the property.

A 29-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault, criminal damage, grievous bodily harm with intent, false imprisonment and escape from lawful custody, police said.

He was released on police bail until July 15, the spokesman said.