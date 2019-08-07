Man arrested on Worthing seafront following incident

A man was arrested on Worthing seafront following an incident nearby.

According to an eyewitness, at about 8.30pm on Monday (August 5) three police cars were seen parked on Brighton Road, Worthing, opposite Windsor Road.

Sussex Police

Several officers could be seen speaking to a group of men on the promenade, including someone in a wheelchair.

Sussex Police said they were called to reports of a fight in Windsor Road, and a 42-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He was released under investigation pending further enquiries, police said.