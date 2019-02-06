Man arrested outside Tesco Express in Worthing town centre

Police officers arrested a man in Worthing town centre yesterday afternoon.

An eye witness reported seeing officers restraining a man on the ground outside Tesco Express in Chapel Road at about 3.35pm this afternoon (February 6).

Several officers were on the opposite side of the road attempting to calm a larger group.

A Sussex Police spokesman said tatrolling officers saw a man wanted for interview about a recent theft of some money from a woman known to him.

They arrested him and he is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, said police.

The spokesman said nobody was reported to have been injured during the arrest.