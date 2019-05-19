Man assaulted by gang of armed attackers in Worthing street

A man was attacked by a gang of armed assailants in Worthing yesterday afternoon (May 18).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to Gratwicke Road at around midday yesterday to reports of a man having been assaulted.

Gratwicke Road yesterday afternoon (May 18)

The spokesman said the 23-year-old victim was attacked by a number of others, armed with 'lengths of wood'.

The victim was not local to Worthing, said the spokesman, and police believed he was 'specifically targeted' and not part of a random assault.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and released the same day, the spokesman added.

DS Lowe said: "The victim was lucky not to have received more serious injuries. I ask for anyone to contact police if they witnessed the attack, or if they have any information that may help us to identify those involved."

The road was seen to be cordoned off yesterday afternoon, from the junction with Shelley Road up to Richmond Road. Read as the story broke here: Worthing road in lockdown following police incident



