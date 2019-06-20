Man dies following alleged fight at Sussex Butlin's

A man has died following an incident at a bar in Butlin's on Friday (June 14).

Police have said they are investigating the altercation.

Butlin's Bognor Regis. Picture by Allan Hutchings

During a fight the victim, a 52-year-old man from Bedford, was punched in the face and fell to the floor, police have said. He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton where he sadly died on Tuesday afternoon (June 18).

Senior Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme of the Major Crime Team said: “A fight at a holiday park, which involved several people, sadly resulted in the death of a man. We extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time, and are providing support with specialist officers.

"The bar was very busy at the time of the assault and we believe many of those present would have witnessed the assault and the aftermath.

"We have spoken to some witnesses who were present at the time, but we would be keen to speak to anyone who hasn’t yet made contact with us.

“We arrested a man immediately after the assault and enquiries are ongoing.”

A 31-year-old man from Wandsworth, London, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and later bailed until 13 July.

Anyone with information is urged to report to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Brockton.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, either via its website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.