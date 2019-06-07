Man found with serious mystery injuries in Littlehampton town centre

A man has been found with serious head injuries in Littlehampton.

According to Sussex Police, a member of the public discovered the man in the High Street, Littlehampton at around 11pm on Tuesday, June 4.

The victim was taken to Worthing Hospital with serious head and face injuries and remained in a stable condition.

Detective Constable Lou Baileff was keen to uncover the mystery and appealed for witnesses. She said: “We believe the man could have been assaulted and as a result, sustained serious injuries.

“The man is in his 50s, white, 5’ 7”, with a bald head and light coloured facial stubble. He was wearing a black waist length jacket, blue jeans, a light denim shirt and blue trainers with a white sole.

“Do you think you saw the victim before he sustained his injuries?”

Witness can report online or call 101, quoting 1452 of 04/06.