Man in serious condition following Littlehampton fight

A man was knocked unconscious and left in a serious condition following a fight at a flat in Littlehampton.

Police cordoned off St Augustine Road at about 3.15pm yesterday afternoon (March 21) after responding to reports of a fight.

Police investigate fight in St Augustine Road.

Officers said a man was found in the building unconscious and in a serious condition.

The Air Ambulance was called along with paramedics and the man was treated at the scene. He was rushed to hospital where officers said he currently remains in a serious condition.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or ring 101 quoting serial 768 of 21/03.