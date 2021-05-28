Man injured in suspected assault in Littlehampton
A man was taken to hospital following a suspected assault in Littlehampton.
Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of an assault following an altercation in Beaconsfield Road, Wick, at 2.15am on Saturday, May 22.
A spokesman for the force said: “A 34-year-old man suffered a minor knife injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.”
They confirmed the incident was being treated as isolated and that there was not thought to be any threat to the wider community.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened, is urged to report online or call 101 quoting 155 of 22/05.