Man 'punched several times in the face' in Southwick car park attack

Police are investigating an assault which took place in a car park in Southwick last night.

A 31-year-old man was attacked by two men in a car park in Butts Road, Southwick, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday (May 7), police said.

Butts Road, Southwick. Photo: Google Images

He was punched several times in the face and was checked over at hospital, according to police.

Police described the suspects as being white and in their 20s.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1307 of 07/05.

