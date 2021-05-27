Man refuses to stop drinking in alcohol-free Worthing area and attacks police

Paul Hickey, 55, unemployed of no fixed address, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 19, and pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, threatening behaviour, failing to comply with the PSPO, and possession of cannabis.

He was jailed for 24 weeks, Sussex Police confirmed.

The court heard Hickey was initially spoken to by PCSO’s on May 17, because he was drinking alcohol in a Public Spaces Protection Order Area (PSPO) at Denton Gardens in Beach Parade.

Paul Hickey has been jailed for 24 weeks. Picture: Sussex Police

He failed to give up the alcohol and attempted to make off.

Officers arrived to arrest him for public order offences and he then assaulted two officers, the court heard.

Cannabis was also found on him when he was searched.

Hickey’s arrest came during Operation Mantle, which is the continuing police operation targeting street drinking and anti-social behaviour in Worthing town centre.

Officers are conducting high visibility patrols, engaging with members of the public, and seizing alcohol from those in breach of the PSPO.

PC Shane Meech said; “We continue to patrol the town centre to address any issues of ASB or disorder. As we know a small minority of people can cause concern within the local community, which is unacceptable.