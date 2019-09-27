Man sentenced for secretly filming women in Worthing and stealing intimate pictures

A man who secretly filmed women getting undressed in Worthing and hacked their Facebook accounts to steal intimate pictures of them has been sentenced.

Kieran Kennedy, 23, caused a ‘very significant level of distress’ to three women in the town, Worthing Magistrates’ Court heard.

Kennedy, who now lives in Montpelier Place in Brighton, was sentenced at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 23, following a hearing on Tuesday, August 20, which was adjourned so he could be interviewed by the probation service.

Videos were taken while he was living in Worthing, the court heard.

Kennedy was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also take part in the Horizon programme for sex offenders for 35 days and a sexual harm prevention order was made for five years.

He must pay a total of £600 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

He admitted three charges of recording another person doing a private act for the purpose of sexual gratification, knowing they did not consent, between March 31, 2018, and May 1, 2018.

He admitted a further three offences under the Computer Misuse Act between January 1 and 31, 2018.

The victims have been granted anonymity under the law.