Man wanted in relation to Southwick assault

Marc Stinton, 37, is is sought in relation to a assault that happened in the early hours of September 26, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which reportedly started on the eastern side of Southwick Green and continued near the junction of Victoria Road and Park Lane.

“They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for information to help find wanted man Marc Stinton. Photo from Sussex Police

“Police are keen to speak to Stinton as they believe he has information that could assist with their enquiries. He is known to have links to London as well as Sussex.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 55 of 26/09.”