Manhunt for ex-prisoner who could be in Worthing or Hove

Sussex Police said Michael Stanley, 31, was released on licence part-way through a sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"He is described as white, around 5ft 8in, of muscular build and with short blonde hair and stubble," a police spokesperson said.

"He is known to have links to the Worthing and Hove areas."

Anyone who sees him, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 931 of 10/05.