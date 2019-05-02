Manhunt for 'machete attacker' who forced entry into Shoreham home

There is currently a police manhunt for a man reportedly armed with a machete who forced entry into a home in Shoreham and assaulted two people.

According to Sussex Police, at 10am today, police were called to an address in Stoney Lane, Shoreham, after a report that a man had forced entry and assaulted a woman and a man there.

Police officers are searching for the armed man

The man was understood to have a machete with him, but no firearms, police said.

He had left the address before police arrived and officers have been searching the area to make sure he is arrested 'without injury to any other people', according to police.

The police helicopter is at the scene to help the search.

The woman and man are not thought to have been seriously injured, police said.