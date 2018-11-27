Missing Littlehampton teenager may be travelling by train, warn police

Police have advised train users to keep an eye out for a missing Littlehampton teenager.

Iesha Christopher, 15, from Wick, was last seen between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday (November 22) at Littlehampton Railway Station and police believe she is travelling by train.

A police spokesman said Iesha is thought to have boarded a train from Littlehampton to London Victoria to meet a friend.

She has not been in contact with anyone since 6pm that Thursday, said police, when she had just arrived at Victoria.

It is believed she may have stayed in the South London area for a few days, but might have since used more trains to travel around London.

Police have described Iesha as black, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and with black, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded top and black leggings.

Anybody who has seen or heard from Iesha since Friday afternoon, or knows where she is, is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial 1024 of 23/11.

