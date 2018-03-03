Money, jewellery and bike stolen in recent Worthing burglaries

Money and jewellery were among the valuables stolen in burglaries in Worthing in recent days.

At midnight on February 25, an attempt was made to enter a home in Southview Drive, West Worthing by using force on the front door, Sussex Police have said. The would-be burglar was not able to get into the property, however. Contact police with reference number 0578, February 25, if you have any information.

Earlier that same day, between 3.30pm and 3.50pm, a pedal cycle was stolen from an unsecure garage at a house in Harwood Avenue, Goring. Reference number: 0837, February 25.

On Wednesday (February 28), between 7.30am and 6.15pm, burglars stole money and jewellery from a property in Brighton Road, Worthing, but police do not know how they got inside. Reference number: 1031, February 28.

Between February 24 and 26, damage was caused to the side door of a garage in Limbrick Lane, Goring, and the perpetrator got inside but nothing was stolen. Reference number 0779, March 1.