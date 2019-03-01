Motorcyclist collides with police car in Worthing town centre

A motorcyclist collided with a police car in Worthing town centre yesterday afternoon (February 28).

A Sussex Police spokesman said the motorcyclist collided with the rear of a police car at the Union Place roundabout near Waitrose at 5.03pm.

Emergency services on the scene yesterday afternoon

The motorcyclist was a 28-year-old woman from Lancing, said police, and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported, said police.

High Street was closed for about an hour after the incident between Union Place roundabout and the junction with Chatsworth Road, causing congestion back towards Chapel Road.