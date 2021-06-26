Multiple drivers caught speeding in Worthing - One arrested after breath test

Sussex Roads Police said four drivers will appear in court after being court speeding 'in excess of 50mph in a 30 limit'.

A spokesperson added: "Out on OP Dragonfly this evening in Worthing. We conducted over 30 roadside breath tests and arrested one driver for drink-driving who blew 92 in custody and will be charged in the morning (Saturday).

"We also dealt with a further six motorists for speeding by way of traffic offence reports, a motorist with an expired MOT and vehicle which was in a dangerous condition due to its heavily tinted front windows."

It was a busy night for the emergency services in Worthing.

Multiple police officers and fire crews were called to Boxgrove just before 1.20am after a driver 'crashed and abandoned their car'.