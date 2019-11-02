Mystery over 'unexplained sighting' of young girl getting into car with a man in Lancing

Sussex Police are investigating the 'unexplained sighting' of a young girl seen getting into a car in Lancing.

A police spokesman said three teenage girls were witnessed in Upper Boundstone Lane at around 10.10pm on Thursday (October 31), when an argument developed between one of them and a man in his 40s.

Police

The girl, who police said might be known as 'Bunny', then got into the man's car - a silver/grey hatchback - which drive off.

Neither of the other two girls reported to be there has contacted the police and there have been no related reports.

Detective Constable Francesca Safiruddin said; " If you witnessed this reported incident, or know any of the people described, please get in touch with us. We are particularly keen for anyone said to be directly involved to call us so that we can clear this matter up.

"We are naturally considering it quite possible that this is a false alarm, raised with good intent, but it is important that we establish exactly what has happened.

"If you can help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1492 of 31/10."