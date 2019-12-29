New CCTV footage released of firefighter who went missing during night out in Sussex

New CCTV footage believed to be that of missing London firefighter Anthony Knott has been released by police.

The footage shows a man believed to be Anthony walking along White Hill, Lewes, opposite the Elephant and Castle pub, away from the town at 7.19pm on Friday, 20 December. The same man is then spotted on the same road at 7.37pm walking back towards Market Street, according to Sussex Police.

He was then captured on CCTV walking up Market Street – back towards The Lamb - at 7.41pm. This is 20 minutes after his phone was switched off, according to the time captured on the CCTV image.

The 33-year-old firefighter was with a group of friends at The Lamb pub in Fisher Street, Lewes, on Friday 20 December, but for unknown reasons he left the premises alone about 7.16pm, police said.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “This new CCTV footage comes as a result of footage from a number of premises being reviewed in the area. Although it is before the confirmed CCTV image we released of Anthony walking up Market Street at 7.41pm on the evening of his disappearance, it may jog someone’s memory from that night.

“Anthony has a distinctive walk and we believe in releasing this footage more people may come forward with information. We are appealing for anyone in this CCTV footage to make contact with us so we can confirm whether this is Anthony.

CCTV footage has been released by Sussex Police

“Extensive searches continue throughout the local area and these have been supported by local officers, drones, dog unit, London Fire Brigade, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the National Police Air Service helicopter, Sussex Search and Rescue and HM Coastguard.

“In addition to the local area, we have also extended our search of the River Ouse north towards Hamsey, and we will continue to search for Anthony until we get the answers his family are so desperately seeking.

“The flood water has been making some of the searches difficult but we remain committed to our searches to find Anthony. We would like to thank the public for the tremendous support in our investigation and remind people of their responsibility for their personal safety when out and about.”

Anthony is described as white, approximately 6', of medium build and with medium-brown short gelled hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top, a dark denim suit-style jacket, dark denim jeans and black shoes. He is also said to have a distinctive walk, with a slight bounce.

Missing man Anthony Knott

Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who has other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Barnstaple. In an emergency, please dial 999.