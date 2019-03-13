No arrests following Worthing double stabbing

Police have made no arrests following a stabbing attack in Worthing last month that left two people in hospital.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident in Palatine Road, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to come forward

The alleged stabbing happened at about 11pm on February 22.

Officers were called to a large verbal and physical altercation, a Sussex Police spokesman said at the time.

Two men suffered serious injuries after they were reported to have been stabbed, police said, and were taken to hospital.

The pair – who have not been named by police – were later said to be in a stable condition following the incident.

No arrests have been made following the incident

Now nearly three weeks later, poice say they have yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident.

The alleged stabbing attack comes at a time where police in Worthing have been seeing a drop in violent crime.

Chief Inspector Ockwell said police continue to make solid progress against county lines drug dealing and associated violence.

Speaking to the Herald recently, he said: “What you are seeing certainly in Worthing is a reduction in that high level of violence related to drug dealing.

Emergency services at the scene in Palatine Road

“Eighteen months ago we were seeing quite a lot of serious violent crime related to drug. I could quite clearly link a lot of the significant events to county line drug dealing.

“Now you barely see any. I think part of that is because we’ve managed to prevent these criminals from getting a foothold in the town, they’ve not got that base.”

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or has information on the assault is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1378 of 22/02.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”