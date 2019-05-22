One arrested over Class A drugs at 'cuckooing' address in Worthing

Police have arrested one person over Class A drugs found at a 'cuckooing' address in Worthing.

Officers visited the property on Sunday and confiscated a number of wraps of what appear to be Class A drugs.

Police tweeted pictures of what appears to be a Class A drug. Pictures: Sussex Police

Police visited the home at about 7pm in order to check on the welfare of the occupant.

Vulnerable adults can be at risk of being 'cuckooed' by drug dealers running county lines operations.

A Sussex Police spokesman said on Twitter: "One in custody for Class A drugs.

"The relevant safeguarding measures are in place. And further welfare checks continue today."

Along with the tweet, police posted pictures of what appears to be wraps of Class A drug.

The home visit comes after police working across Sussex seized £10,000 of Class A drugs and arrested 29 people in a crackdown on ‘county lines’ drug dealers last week.

